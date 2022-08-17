Home NEWS War: China, India, Tajikistan, others to send troops to Russia
NEWSNews Africa

War: China, India, Tajikistan, others to send troops to Russia

by News
2 views
war:-china,-india,-tajikistan,-others-to-send-troops-to-russia

China’s People’s Liberation Army will send troops to Russia to participate in the “East-2022” drills.

The East-2022 is also called the Vostok-2022 and this was disclosed by the Chinese Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, according to CNN.

“China’s participation in the exercise is aimed at deepening practical and friendly cooperation with the armies of the participating countries,” the ministry added.

It further explained that the Asian giants’ participation would enhance the level of strategic cooperation among countries involved.

The exercise would further strengthen the ability to respond to various security threats, according to the defense ministry.

It, however, added that the exercise is unrelated to the current international and regional situation.

Other nations to join in the exercise are India, Belarus, Tajikistan, Mongolia and other countries

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer: Five players Ten Hag wants Man Utd...

Transfer: Tuchel convinced after speaking with Aubameyang

JUST IN: Electricity Workers Suspend Strike For Two...

2023: We’ll shut down Abuja for Peter Obi...

Transfer: Chelsea’s Boehly eager to offload England star

Udiroko Festival not idolatory – Ewi of Ado

Usman’s revelations: Dambazau should expose those behind plot...

Transfer: Casemiro interested in Man United move

BREAKING: Emirates suspends air flights to Nigeria

Electricity workers’ strike threatens national security, fragile economy

Leave a Reply