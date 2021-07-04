WandaVision Concept Art Gives Detailed Look At Chaos Magic – Screen Rant

Freelance artist, Pablo Dominguez, shares his concept art from WandaVision, giving a more detailed look at Wanda’s powerful chaos magic.
Freelance artist, Pablo Dominguez, released concept art for WandaVision, which gives a much more detailed look at chaos magic. WandaVision was the first series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to be pushed out on Disney+. After being released to very positive reception, it was followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, the latter of which is currently still airing its first season.
Created by Jac Schaeffer (The Hustle) and directed by Matt Shakman (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), WandaVision begins in the style of a classic sitcom. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) live in the perfect neighborhood, just like they’ve always dreamed. They quickly realize that it’s all too good to be true. The supporting cast includes Kathryn Hahn, Tayonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, and Evan Peters. It’s later revealed that Wanda’s powers use chaos magic, which is immensely powerful magic that can warp reality, although it’s incredibly dark in nature.
Continue scrolling to keep reading
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
Concept artist Dominguez has given a much closer look at chaos magic in action through his concept art. The images give a peek at specific scenes from WandaVision that make particularly impactful use of her powers. One of the images displays her unleashing chaos magic all around her, while the other images show the aspects of her abilities that allow Vision to exist in the show. See below for Dominguez’s concept art:
While audiences have seen Wanda use her magic in previous MCU features, WandaVision officially confirmed that she uses chaos magic. Therefore, audiences are going to be getting more information on the Elder God, Chthon at some point. While Dominguez’s concept art isn’t showing anything that audiences don’t already know, it’s cool to get a closer look at what went into designing how these powers would look on screen. Even Olsen herself has mentioned in the past how much she likes the House of M comic storyline, but similar to many fans, she didn’t think that the MCU would touch on those themes or that side of Wanda. Fortunately, they ended up utilizing aspects of it for the show.
It’s clear that WandaVision is a big piece of the puzzle that leads to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While it won’t be hitting theaters until March 25, 2022, a lot of the threads being established across Disney+ series are pointing in that direction. With the inclusion of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in Loki, the MCU is being sure to establish more of a foundation around the multiverse and the concepts that need to be understood surrounding it. Wanda will be a key character in future MCU projects, so it’s clear that more chaos magic will be featured in future movies and TV shows.
Next: MCU Post-Credits Scenes That Need Updating (After WandaVision’s Change)
Source: Pablo Dominguez
- Black Widow (2021)Release date: Jul 09, 2021
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)Release date: Sep 03, 2021
- Eternals (2021)Release date: Nov 05, 2021
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)Release date: Dec 17, 2021
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)Release date: Mar 25, 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)Release date: May 06, 2022
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2 (2022)Release date: Jul 08, 2022
- The Marvels/Captain Marvel 2 (2022)Release date: Nov 11, 2022
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)Release date: Feb 17, 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)Release date: May 05, 2023
Loki Episode 4 Steals A Fantastic Four Idea Back From Rick & Morty
About The Author
Jeff Nelson
(72 Articles Published)
Jeff Nelson is a news senior writer for Screen Rant and a film critic for DVD Talk. He has worked in areas of the entertainment industry including film criticism, content acquisitions, and research. He graduated college in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Cinema & Television with an emphasis in Media Management and again in 2019 with a Master’s degree in Sociology. His passion for film began by watching Titanic on repeat as a child until the dual-VHS tapes wore out. While he still loves big Hollywood features, his movie taste expanded to independent filmmaking, foreign, and the horror genre. Each year, he looks forward to seeing the breakout films from the festival circuit. When he isn’t watching or writing about film, Jeff is discovering new music, playing video games, and seeking out unique bars and restaurants to try. Follow Jeff on Twitter @SirJeffNelson.
More From Jeff Nelson