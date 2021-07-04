WandaVision Concept Art Gives Detailed Look At Chaos Magic – Screen Rant

Freelance artist, Pablo Dominguez, released concept art for WandaVision, which gives a much more detailed look at chaos magic. WandaVision was the first series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to be pushed out on Disney+. After being released to very positive reception, it was followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, the latter of which is currently still airing its first season.

Created by Jac Schaeffer (The Hustle) and directed by Matt Shakman (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), WandaVision begins in the style of a classic sitcom. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) live in the perfect neighborhood, just like they’ve always dreamed. They quickly realize that it’s all too good to be true. The supporting cast includes Kathryn Hahn, Tayonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, and Evan Peters. It’s later revealed that Wanda’s powers use chaos magic, which is immensely powerful magic that can warp reality, although it’s incredibly dark in nature.

Concept artist Dominguez has given a much closer look at chaos magic in action through his concept art. The images give a peek at specific scenes from WandaVision that make particularly impactful use of her powers. One of the images displays her unleashing chaos magic all around her, while the other images show the aspects of her abilities that allow Vision to exist in the show. See below for Dominguez’s concept art:

While audiences have seen Wanda use her magic in previous MCU features, WandaVision officially confirmed that she uses chaos magic. Therefore, audiences are going to be getting more information on the Elder God, Chthon at some point. While Dominguez’s concept art isn’t showing anything that audiences don’t already know, it’s cool to get a closer look at what went into designing how these powers would look on screen. Even Olsen herself has mentioned in the past how much she likes the House of M comic storyline, but similar to many fans, she didn’t think that the MCU would touch on those themes or that side of Wanda. Fortunately, they ended up utilizing aspects of it for the show.

It’s clear that WandaVision is a big piece of the puzzle that leads to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While it won’t be hitting theaters until March 25, 2022, a lot of the threads being established across Disney+ series are pointing in that direction. With the inclusion of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in Loki, the MCU is being sure to establish more of a foundation around the multiverse and the concepts that need to be understood surrounding it. Wanda will be a key character in future MCU projects, so it’s clear that more chaos magic will be featured in future movies and TV shows.

Source: Pablo Dominguez

