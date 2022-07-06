walmart-tells-suppliers-new-fuel-and-pickup-fees-are-coming

Walmart Inc. said it would charge some of its suppliers a new fee to transport goods to its warehouses and stores, according to a memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal, the latest example of how businesses are looking to offset rising costs for things such as transportation and fuel.

Companies that use Walmart to transport goods to the retailer’s warehouses and stores will be charged a fuel surcharge and a “collect pickup charge” starting Aug. 1, said the memo. The shift “is a result of Walmart adapting to the significant transformation and increased cost seen in the transportation industry over the past few years,” said the memo sent to suppliers last Friday.