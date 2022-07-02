Home Business Walmart, Target Show Divergence on Companies’ Abortion Coverage
Walmart, Target Show Divergence on Companies’ Abortion Coverage

Employees of Target Corp. have access to health-insurance plans that broadly cover abortion. Walmart health plans don’t cover an abortion unless the health of the mother is at risk or the fetus couldn’t survive birth.

The rival retailers’ policies highlight the range of coverage at the largest U.S. employers, whose health plans have come into sharper focus since last week, when the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion and left the question of its legality to the states. Target is among companies adding a benefit that covers travel expenses to get an abortion. Walmart says it is reviewing its abortion coverage.

