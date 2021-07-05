Walmart, Publix, Wegmans among stores that sold Tyson chicken products recalled for possible listeria risk – USA TODAY

Walmart sold Tyson Foods chicken products that are part of a recall due to possible listeria risk.

Publix posted a recall notice about Tyson Grilled & Ready Chicken Products sold in its stores.

Wegmans stores sold two of the recalled products, diced chicken breast and chicken breast strips.

A full list of all the retailers that sold Tyson Foods recalled products is expected to be posted.

Walmart, Wegmans and Publix are among the retailers that sold Tyson Foods’ recalled chicken products.

The retailers each posted recall notices on their websites, following Tyson Foods’ announcement Saturday that it was voluntarily recalling approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen, cooked chicken products for possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes Tyson branded fully cooked and frozen products and private label products for restaurants, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza and Little Caesars.

A full list of the retailers that sold the affected products was not available Monday. It will be posted on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service recall website when available, Tyson Foods said in a news release.

► Recalls you need to know about: Check out USA TODAY’s curated database of consumer product recalls for the latest information

► Chipotle BOGO deal Tuesday:Chipotle has a COVID vaccine incentive July 6: Buy-one-get-one free burritos, tacos and more

Because of the holiday weekend, more retailers are expected to post recall notices on their websites this week.

Stewart’s Shops, a New York-based convenience store chain, said the recall affects three products it sells, including two under its Stewart’s Now & Then store brand.

The USDA classified the announcement as a “Class I” recall and said this is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert saying the products – which were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants and schools – may be linked to a listeria outbreak that has caused three illnesses and one death.

The USDA said consumers should not eat the products and should throw them away or return them. The CDC advises businesses to not serve or sell the recalled products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text 1-855-382-3101, the company said, noting customer service representatives will be available beginning Sunday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.

Tyson Foods chicken recall list

The following products are included in the recall, which in addition to products sold at stores nationwide, includes chicken distributed to restaurants and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants and schools.

Each package of the recalled products has the establishment code P-7089. A full list of the recalled products is posted on the USDA website and Tysonfoods.com. Find product codes and date codes of the affected products on the USDA list.

20-ounce bag Tyson Pulled Chicken Breast – Fully Cooked, Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned, Smoke Flavor Added

22-ounce bag Tyson Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast – Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned

12-ounce bag Tyson Fully Cooked Fajita Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat Smoke Flavor and Caramel Color Added

22-ounce bag Tyson Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless, Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned Smoke Flavor

12-ounce bag Tyson Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast – Boneless skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned

12-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat

10-pound bag Jet’s Pizza – Fully Cooked, Fajita Seasoned, Boneless, Skinless – Diced Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat

10-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked Diced Grilled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat

39.93-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Seasoned, Grilled – Boneless, Skinless Chicken Strips CN for Fajitas

10-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, All Natural, Low Sodium Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Dark and White Chicken

10-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled White Chicken

10-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Chicken Natural Proportion

10-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, All Natural – ½ ” Diced Chicken Natural Proportion

10-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Low Sodium – ½ ” Diced White Chicken

10-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Grilled, Boneless, Skinless – Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, for Fajitas

10-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat

8-pound bag Fully Cooked Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat

10-pound bag Casey’s General Store – Fully Cooked, Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat

10-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Wood Fired Seasoned, Dice, Grilled, Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added

7.5-pound bag Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless, Skinless with Rib Meat

10-pound bag Marco’s Pizza Fully Cooked, Sliced Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added

10-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Wood Fire Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added

12-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Boneless Skinless Pulled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat

10.32-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, All Natural Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Dark and White Chicken

10-pound bag Little Caesars Fully Cooked Chicken Wing Sections

10-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Char-Broiled Boneless Chicken Meat for Fajitas

30-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless Dark Chicken Fajita Strips Smoke Flavor Added

30-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Roasted, Grill Marked, All Natural Boneless, Skinless Chicken Leg Strips

10-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Dark and White Chicken

12-pound bag Tyson Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat

Walmart Tyson Foods recall

Walmart posted a link to the USDA recall notice on its recall website and said products were sold at all Walmart stores.

Publix Tyson chicken recall

According to the Publix recall notice, the following products were sold at Publix stores:

Tyson Grilled & Ready Chicken Breast Strips, 22 ounces

Tyson Grilled & Ready Chicken Breast Strips, 22 ounces

Tyson Grilled & Ready Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast, 22 ounces

Tyson Grilled & Ready Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast, 22 ounces

Tyson Grilled & Ready Pulled Chicken Breast, 20 ounces

Wegmans Tyson Foods chicken recall

Wegmans posted a recall notice on its website Sunday for two Tyson products. The chain said the products can be returned to the Customer Service Desk for a full refund.

Tyson Fully Cooked Diced Chicken Breast: UPC 0-23700-01627-0. Impacted codes are 0511DXT10, 0781DXT10 and 0911DXT10.

Tyson Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strips: UPC 0-23700-01625-6. Impacted codes are 0441DXT10 and 0991DXT10.

Stewart’s Shops chicken recall

Stewart’s Shops also posted a recall notice on its website.

Stewart’s Now & Then Entree’s Chicken Riggies 12-ounce with best by dates of Sept. 9 and Sept. 19.

Stewart’s Now & Then Entree’s Chicken Alfredo 11oz with best by dates of Aug. 24, Sept. 12, Sept. 25 and Sept. 30.

Frozen Tyson Chicken: Any 22-ounce package of Tyson Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips.

According to Stewart’s recall, customers who purchased any of the affected items “are urged to return them to their local Stewart’s Shops for a full refund” or can call Stewart’s Consumer Affairs Department at 518-581-1200 extension 2130.

This story will be updated.

► Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

► CVS ExtraCare upgrade:CVS updates ExtraCare program with faster rewards and a birthday freebie. Here’s how to earn more ExtraBucks

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko.