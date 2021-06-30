wall-street-isn’t-freaking-out-about-the-delta-variant.-here’s-why

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.

London (CNN Business) The Delta coronavirus variant, first detected in India, is now causing cases to surge in the United Kingdom. Health experts are increasingly concerned about its spread in Europe and the United States.

But investors have largely brushed off the risks, confident that vaccination campaigns will prevent the need for new lockdowns.

What’s happening: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite eked out fresh records on Tuesday, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 index isn’t far from its all-time high.

The Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than the Alpha strain of the virus that caused coronavirus cases to soar over the winter. So why have investors been so sanguine?

The muted market response is largely attributable to faith in vaccines. Moderna announced on Tuesday that its coronavirus vaccine was found in lab experiments to work against emerging variants including Delta. Shares of the US biotech company jumped 5% on the news.