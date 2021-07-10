Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser Trailers Show First Look at Commonwealth – Screen Rant

The Walking Dead season 11 teaser trailers show first look at the Commonwealth. The mega-group at the center of the Walking Dead comic books is finally set to arrive in the TV universe as AMC’s long-running zombie drama heads into its eleventh and final season.

Of course the Walking Dead TV show has been teasing fans with hints of the Commonwealth’s arrival for quite awhile now. It all began when Eugene made contact via radio with a mysterious woman named Stephanie and set up a meeting. Eventually, Eugene was joined on his mission to meet Stephanie by Ezekiel, Yumiko and an unpredictable new friend named Princess. Unfortunately things went south when the group was nabbed by mysterious men in armor and placed in captivity.

Eugene and the gang are indeed still being held captive as The Walking Dead season 11 prepares to kick off. Thus far the characters know little about the nature of their captors except that they’re mean and wear armor, but they and the audience are about to find out a lot more about this mystery group who of course are actually the Commonwealth. A series of brief new clips from season 11 teases the Commonwealth and their military leader Mercer with his signature red armor, while teasing developments with other characters as well. See the videos in the space below:

The videos obviously don’t give much away as they’re more in the area of motion posters than genuine trailers. Thankfully, previously released synopses for the first two Walking Dead season 11 episodes, “Acheron: Part 1” and “Acheron: Part 2,” gave a somewhat more thorough summary of what’s to happen as the series kicks off its final run. Part 1 in fact focuses on Maggie leading a crew on a supply run to help save a starving Alexandria and running into trouble in a subway train. Of course, there is also tension with Negan in this episode, as Maggie tries to adjust to her mortal enemy now being an ally. While Eugene and his friends are mentioned in the synopsis for part 1, it’s clear that part 2 focuses more on them and their dealings with the Commonwealth. Fans should be warned that part 2 also sees Dog going missing and Daryl rushing off to find him (which could lead to some gripping drama).

The big development at least early in The Walking Dead season 11 is obviously the arrival of the Commonwealth and particularly Mercer. This is of course not the first time TWD has introduced a big new community from the comic books and given everything a sense of looming dread. On TWD, it seems another war is always coming. But will the Commonwealth ultimately be enemies or friends? And what of the other new group coming on board for season 11, The Reapers? And what about the CRM, which continue to loom in the larger Walking Dead universe and presumably have had some contact with the Commonwealth (it would make little sense for two such large groups to have never encountered one another)? Plenty is being set up for The Walking Dead season 11, but who knows what plotlines will ultimately matter. The show of course is well known for setting up communities and groups as big deals – The Wolves and Terminus leap immediately to mind – only to let them fizzle. The Walking Dead returns to AMC on August 22, 2021.

