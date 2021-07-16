Home WORLD NEWS Walensky: ‘This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated’
During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Friday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, urged Americans to get vaccinated. Citing the increase in cases in areas of low vaccination rates, Walensky said, “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

