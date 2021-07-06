wake-board-sells-cary-part-of-middle-school’s-property-for-affordable-housing-project

An unused portion of East Cary Middle School’s property will become part of an affordable housing project that could provide a place to live for people like teachers.

The Wake County school board approved last month the sale of two acres of the southern portion of East Cary Middle’s property on Maynard Road to the Town of Cary. The municipality plans to connect the parcel to five acres owned by the town to form the site of a mixed-used housing development.

“This has been a long time in coming, but I think this is a great project that will be beneficial to the community, which includes the school system,” school board member Jim Martin said before last month’s vote. “So I’m glad it’s finally working out.”

The project comes at a time when it’s become more difficult finding affordable housing in Wake County.

About 1 in 4 Wake County households overall, and 41% of renters, are cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their monthly income on housing and utilities, according to the N.C. Housing Coalition.

“As we’ve all observed, affordability in every community has been a challenging thing,” Danna Widmar, Cary assistant town manager, said in an interview. “We work to improve quality of life in our community and what that brings often is increased value in land and property, which is a very good thing for all communities.

“But it also puts a strain on affordability for the housing market.”

Several years ago as part of Wake County’s affordable housing plan, Widmar said Cary looked at using underutilized public land.

Widmar said Cary initially had acquired the five acres directly adjacent to the school site for a water tower but opted to place the tower elsewhere.

Affordable housing for teachers, firefighters

Last summer, the school board, Wake County and Cary reached an agreement to include the property in an affordable housing project.

Widmar said they’re looking at potentially a development with 130 units. Some of the units would be for people making 50% to 80% of the Area Median Income for Wake County, which Widmar said would be affordable for people such as teachers and firefighters.

An income of 50% of AMI would be $33,500 for an individual and $47,850 for a family of four. An income of 80% of AMI would be $53,600 for an individual and $76,550 for a family of four.

Cary is working with a housing organization to refine what the development will look like and what the specific makeup of the affordability is anticipated to be, according to Widmar.

“We’re certainly excited to see Cary’s foray into affordable housing and look forward to hearing more about your efforts on this project and other projects,” said school board vice chairwoman Lindsay Mahaffey.