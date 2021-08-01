wait,-how-does-everyone-have-bushy-eyebrows?

Perhaps you’ve noticed all the bushy eyebrows on TikTok, brushed up to resemble fuzzy caterpillars, and wondered: How?

There are a few possible explanations: They may be amplified by makeup. The creator could be blessed with naturally thick brows. Or you might be looking at a pair of freshly laminated eyebrows.

Eyebrow lamination — a perm for those wanting their brows to appear fuller, thicker and maybe a little unkempt — is one of the latest semi-permanent beauty trends (think microblading, or tattooing on eyebrows). During the pandemic, some aestheticians saw the number of clients requesting laminations increase substantially, even though the trend has been around for a few years now.

“I think that we’re all coming out of the thin-eyebrow phase, and so many people want to fix their brows from their over-plucked stages from the past,” said Jasmine Winsett, an aesthetician in Boise, Idaho, who charges $55 for her lamination service. She said she has done more than 500 eyebrow laminations since she began offering them in 2020.