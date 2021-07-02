wages-are-going-up.-here’s-what-that-means-for-the-economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.

London (CNN Business) When the latest US jobs report goes live on Friday, investors and economists will be closely watching the number of jobs added in June.

What’s happening: Employers are expected to have created 700,000 positions, pushing the unemployment rate down to 5.7%. That would be a strong reading, even though the United States will still be down 6.9 million jobs compared with February 2020.

But another piece of data could prove even more important: the rise in average hourly earnings.

Most investors agree that the biggest risk to markets right now is inflation, which could force central banks including the Federal Reserve to begin withdrawing crisis-era support for the economy that’s helped lift assets like stocks.

For now, the consensus among policymakers is higher inflation readings will prove transitory, and that prices will fall once the recovery stabilizes and supply chain snarls ease. They point to relatively muted increases in wages to date as a key reason not to get too concerned.