WAFCON 2022: We’ll give our all against Cameroon – Super Falcons defender, Ohale

Super Eagles defender, Osinachi Ohale, has reiterated the team’s desire to successfully defend their title and secure a place at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Standing between the defending champions and a place in the semi-final at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup which also guarantees a place in Australia and New Zealand 2023 are the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

Having recovered from the defeat to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in their opening game in the competition, the Super Falcons have rediscovered their mojo and are raring to go against the Lionesses.

Ohale insisted that Super Falcons know what is at stake and will go for victory in the game.

“Going into the game against Cameroon, it’s a serious fixture for us and we know what is at stake,” Ohale, who plays for Spanish Iberdrola outfit, Alaves told a press conference.

“The World Cup ticket is at stake and very important so we are going to approach the game with all seriousness.”

The centre-back also reflected on her Woman of the Match award in the Super Falcons’ 4-0 win against Burundi on Sunday.

“Winning the woman of the game meant so much to me and I must say my teammates really gave me that reward because they complement my effort,” she added.