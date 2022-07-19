Home Uncategorized WAFCON 2022: Waldrum thumbs up gallant Super Falcons despite defeat to Morocco
WAFCON 2022: Waldrum thumbs up gallant Super Falcons despite defeat to Morocco

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum has lauded his team’s spirited display in Monday night’s defeat to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco.

The nine-time champions played majority of the game with nine players after Halimat Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were sent off for poor tackles.

Despite their numerical advantage, the host nation was unable to break down the Super Falcons defence, instead it was substitute Monday Gift, who came close to scoring the winning goal for Nigeria late in extra-time.

Morocco eventually prevailed 5-4 on penalty shootouts.

“We wanted to win the game, not just the World Cup ticket. Our substitutions were spot on and we can’t ask for more from the players, they gave their best,” Waldrum said after the game.

The American tactician also shared his thoughts on the officiating in the game.

“We (Coaches) can’t comment on officiating, we will get into trouble.

“We were in control of the game until after the first red card, then the second red card, I will put it this way,” he said.

