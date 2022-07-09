wafcon-2022:-waldrum-confident-plumptre-can-face-burundi

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum remains positive on the chances of defender Ashleigh Plumptre making a return to the squad for Sunday’s Group C clash against Burundi.

Plumptre started Nigeria’s opening game against South Africa at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 24-year-old however missed the last fixture against the Mares of Botswana due to injury.

Ahead of the game against Burundi in Rabat, Waldrum provided a positive injury news update on the Leicester City player.

“We trained earlier, so we have an idea of where she is in her recovery,” Waldrum told a press conference on Saturday.

“But there’s a possibility that we will hold her again just to make sure she gets ready for the quarterfinals.

“Still, we would consider giving her some game time to get some minutes under her belt before the quarterfinal match. However, it all depends on the doctor.

“Nonetheless, if the game against Burundi were the quarterfinal, she would be playing.

“She’s capable of playing, but we also want to be smart.”

A win against Burundi will see the Super Falcons progress into the quarter-finals.