wafcon-2022:-super-falcons-sweating-on-plumptre-fitness-ahead-botswana-clash

Leicester City defender, Ashleigh Plumptre trained separately from her teammates on Wednesday as the Super Falcons rounded up preparations for their crucial Group C encounter against Botswana at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Plumptre played for the entire duration of Super Falcons’ 2-1 defeat to Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Monday.

The centre-back will have to undergo a late fitness test to ascertain her readiness to feature against the debutants.

The Super Falcons suffered a big setback after star forward, Asisat Oshoala was ruled out of the entire competition on Wednesday following the knee ligament injury she sustained in the game against Banyana Banyana.

Randy Waldrum’s side will look to get their title defence back on track when they face Botswana at the Prince Moulay Al-Hassan Stadium, Rabat on Thursday (today).

Botswana tops Group C on goal difference following their 4-2 win against fellow debutants, Burundi on Monday.

The game will kick off at 9pm Nigeria time.

