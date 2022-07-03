wafcon-2022:-super-falcons-goalie-nnadozie-suspended-for-south-africa-clash

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be without their first-choice goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie for Monday’s opening Group C game against South Africa at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Nnadozie is suspended after receiving yellow cards in different matches in the qualifiers against Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

Tochukwu Oluehi, who is based in Israel, is expected to take her position between the sticks against the Banyana Banyana.

Yewande Balogun is the other goalkeeper on the team.

The highly-anticipated encounter is billed for the Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat, Morocco.

Debutants, Botswana and Burundi are the other teams in the group.