Home NEWS WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons goalie Nnadozie suspended for South Africa clash
NEWSNews Africa

WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons goalie Nnadozie suspended for South Africa clash

by News
0 views
wafcon-2022:-super-falcons-goalie-nnadozie-suspended-for-south-africa-clash

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be without their first-choice goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie for Monday’s opening Group C game against South Africa at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Nnadozie is suspended after receiving yellow cards in different matches in the qualifiers against Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

Tochukwu Oluehi, who is based in Israel, is expected to take her position between the sticks against the Banyana Banyana.

Yewande Balogun is the other goalkeeper on the team.

The highly-anticipated encounter is billed for the Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat, Morocco.

Debutants, Botswana and Burundi are the other teams in the group.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

First vessel berths as Lekki port takes delivery...

NYSC DG warns corps members against drug abuse,...

War: Thank God, Ukraine’s missiles fired at us...

EPL: Ten Hag identifies player to take over...

Solomon King’s murder: Buhari, Hope Uzodinma, Army under...

2023: We’ll make Atiku lose his state –...

Three arrested for alleged rape, initiating teenage girl...

EPL: Man Utd issues strong warning to Ronaldo...

2023: Kwankwaso reveals his options for running mate

BREAKING: IGP Transfers Osun CP, Olokode

Leave a Reply