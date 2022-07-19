wafcon-2022:-super-falcons-fail-to-qualify-for-final

Nigeria will not play in the final of this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, after losing 5-4 on penalties to Morocco.

The Super Falcons were chasing a record-extending 10th title coming into the semi-final clash, but would have to wait longer to achieve it.

Randy Waldrum’s ladies were reduced to 10 men, after Halimatu Ayinde was shown a straight card for a stamp following a VAR review.

However, Uchenna Kanu gave Nigeria the lead, reacting fastest to a rebound inside the box.

The hosts levelled 10 minutes later after Chiamaka Nnadozie flapped at a cross and Sanaa Mssoudy tucked home the loose ball.

Rasheedat Ajibade was also sent off for the Falcons after another VAR review.

During the shoot-out, Onumonu was the only player that missed her penalty, as Morocco booked their place in the final against South Africa.