wafcon-2022:-super-falcons-bounce-back-with-botswana-win,-go-second-in-group-c

Nigeria recorded their first win at the ongoing Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco, with a 2-0 victory over Botswana on Thursday.

The Super Falcons had suffered a shock 2-1 loss to South Africa in their opening game.

On the other hand, Botswana were looking to make it two wins out of two, after they beat Burundi 4-2 in their first game.

However, Nigeria went in front in the 10th minute, as Ifeoma Onumonu raced onto a through ball from Halimat Ayinde and slotted home calmly.

Christy Ucheibe, who came on as a substitute in the second half, headed in the second within seconds, rising highest in the box to nod home Toni Payne’s corner kick.

The defending champions are now second in Group C, behind South Africa who beat Burundi 3-1 earlier in the day.

The Super Falcons face Burundi in their last group fixture on Sunday and a win will certainly guarantee a place in the quarter-finals.