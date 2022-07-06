wafcon-2022:-super-falcons-boss-waldrum-to-ring-changes-for-botswana-clash

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, has promised to make changes to his team’s starting line-up for Thursday’s Group C encounter against Botswana.

The defending champions started their campaign at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations on a disappointing note, going down to a 2-1 defeat against title rivals, Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

Most of the players put up a shambolic display in the game, especially the midfielders and attackers.

The American tactician revealed that he will drop some players against the tournament debutants.

“We are definitely going to make some changes from our first game,” Waldrum told a press conference in Rabat on Wednesday.

“The atmosphere in camp is good and we have regrouped. We want to win our next game.”

Star forward, Asisat Oshoala has already been ruled out of the competition over an injury.

Nigeria currently sitting third in Group C behind table leaders Botswana and second-placed South Africa who both won their opening games.