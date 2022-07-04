wafcon-2022:-super-falcons,-banyana-banyana-rekindle-rivalry-in-group-c-opener

Perennial rivals, the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Banyana Banyana of South Africa will lock horns at



the Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan stadium on Monday (today).

The Group C encounter is expected to set the tone for bigger things to come at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Holder, Super Falcons are targeting a tenth title in Morocco while, Banyana Banyana are keen to emerge champions for the first time.

Nigeria defeated South Africa 4-3 on penalties in the final four years ago in Ghana.

The South Africans have, however, won the last two of their three meetings between the two teams.

Banyana head coach, Desiree Ellis emphasized the importance of getting a good result in the opening game of the competition.

“The first game of the tournament is always the biggest game and this makes it even better because it’s against defending champions Nigeria and because it is Nigeria, the game is bigger than what it is supposed to be,” Ellis told a press conference ahead of the game.

“We want to start well and we know it is going to be a tough encounter. They are not Champions for nothing,” she added.

“They have been consistent over the years and that is one area that we need to improve on; to be consistent in our performances and be classified amongst the best.

“It’s all about the three points at the moment and getting the tournament to a good start,” added Ellis.

The highly anticipated encounter will kick-off at 6pm Nigeria time.