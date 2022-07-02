Home NEWS WAFCON 2022: Osimhen predicts country to win tournament, top goal scorer
WAFCON 2022: Osimhen predicts country to win tournament, top goal scorer

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has backed the Super Falcons of Nigeria to secure a record-extending 10th CAF Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco this year.

Osimhen also predicted Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala, to emerge top scorer of the WAFCON.

The 2022 WAFCON will kick off today (Saturday) with hosts Morocco taking on debutant Burkina Faso.

The Super Falcons, who are the reigning champions, will begin their campaign against Banyana Banyana on Monday in Rabat.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Saturday, the Napoli star wrote: “Super falcons for the WIN and @AsisatOshoala highest Goalscorer.”

The 2022 WAFCON will serve as qualifiers for next year’s Women’s FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons have never missed any edition of the FIFA World Cup since it started in 1991 in China.

