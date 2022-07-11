wafcon-2022:-ohale-elated-to-win-woman-of-the-match-award-in-super-falcons’-win

Super Falcons defender, Osinachi Ohale is on cloud nine after she was named Woman of the Match in the team’s emphatic 4-0 win against the Swallows of Burundi on Sunday night.

Ohale, who has played every minute of Super Falcons’ three games at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, put up a spirited display in the encounter.

The Alaves of Spain centre-back was picked ahead of her teammate, Rasheedat Ajibade, who scored a goal and provided an assist in the game.

Peace Efih and Mexico-based forward, Uchenna Kanu were also on target for the Super Falcons against the Swallows.

“This is the first time that I have ever received a Woman of the Match Award since I started playing for Nigeria in 2010 and it really feels so good,” Ohale told CAF Online.

“When I remember all the hard work that my teammates and I have put in, it makes me smile.”

The Super Falcons will take on the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon in the quarter-finals on Thursday.