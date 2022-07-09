WAFCON 2022: No crazy changes against Burundi – Nigeria coach, Waldrum

Nigeria’s coach, Randy Waldrum, has said he will not make wholesale changes to his squad, ahead of the final Women’s Africa Cup of Nations group game against Burundi on Sunday.

The Super Falcons bounced back from their 2-1 loss to South Africa in their opener to beat Botswana 2-0 on Thursday.

The defending champions now need a win against Burundi to be assured of their place in the quarter-final.

Against Botswana, Ifeoma Onunmou opened the scoring in the first half before substitute Christy Ucheibe added a second goal after the break.

While Waldrum was pleased with his substitutes, he will resist the temptation of tinkering with the team against the Wafcon rookies.

“It is a long tournament. You need to be better every game. This was not the end product; we know we have to build on this as we continue to progress through the tournament.

“It was nice to get some players in but we will not do things in a crazy way. We are not through yet, we still have another result we have to get on Sunday so there will be continued evaluation of all the players,” Waldrum said after the match.