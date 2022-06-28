WAFCON 2022: It’s time to dethrone Super Falcons – Banyana coach, Ellis

South Africa head coach, Desiree Ellis says the Banyana Banyana are firmly focused on winning their maiden title at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The biennial competition will kick off this weekend.

The Banyana Banyana have been runners-up five times in the competition.

Three of those defeats were against nine-time champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Ellis’ charges are pitted in Group C with the Super Falcons, debutants, Botswana and Burundi.

The South Africans will face the Super Falcons in their first game in Rabat next week Monday.

The tactician, whose side have won two of their last three meetings against Nigeria is targeting a good start.

“We have to make sure we get a positive result from the first match because that will set the tone for the rest of the tournament,” Ellis told Times Live.

“It will also be naïve of us to go to the tournament and not set a goal of winning it. I think we will be no different from any other country in wanting to win it.

“We’ve been runners-up five times and 2018 was really the closest. The time is now that we really step up and make sure we get that gold medal, but we must not underestimate any teams in our group.”