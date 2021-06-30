vta-yard-shooting:-sj-unanimously-approves-new-gun-control-plan

-
Axios
San Jose becomes 1st city to require gun owners to help cover cost of gun violence
San Jose will require gun owners to compensate taxpayers for gun-related emergency responses, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.Why it matters: It’s the first U.S. city to take such a step. The move, approved unanimously by the San Jose City Council on Tuesday, comes after last month’s mass shooting at a transit station in the city. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The ordinance requires every firearm owner to
The Daily Beast
San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting
Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance
Yahoo Sports Videos
José Abreu
Check out this week’s Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast
Associated Press
Gun deaths rising in Iowa as new law removes handgun permits
Gun deaths are surging in Iowa as a law is set to go into effect Thursday that will allow people to more easily buy handguns and carry them in public without training or a permit. A record 353 Iowa residents died from gunshot wounds in 2020, including 263 suicides and 85 homicides, an Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman said Tuesday. The shooting deaths represent a 23% increase from Iowa’s previous high of 287 in 2019, including an 80% jump in homicides, according to state data.
Associated Press
GOP donor funds South Dakota National Guard troops in Texas
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday she will use a donation from a Republican donor to fund a deployment of up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico. Noem joined a growing list of Republican governors promising to send law enforcement officers to Texas as the GOP ramps up a political fight with President Joe Biden over border security.
Associated Press
Iowa court: State may block abortion provider sex education
Iowa’s high court said Wednesday that the state may refuse to allow Planned Parenthood to conduct sex education programs funded by federal grants, reversing a judge’s ruling last year that found the law unconstitutional. The Iowa Supreme Court found the 2019 law passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature is constitutional, rejecting Planned Parenthood of the Heartland’s complaint that the law violated its right to equal protection and that the law served no rational .imate government interest. State court Judge Paul Scott ruled in May 2020 that Planned Parenthood would likely prevail at trial on its equal protection claim and he blocked the law’s implementation.
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts: Mac Jones had a “very unique” college career; I’m happy it worked out
Alabama’s last three starting quarterbacks are now spread out in the NFL, with each having at least an opportunity to start in 2021. Mac Jones, this year’s 15th overall pick, will have to beat out Cam Newton to make that happen. Jones’ former teammate Jalen Hurts — the presumptive Eagles QB1 — was recently interviewed [more]
Bloomberg
Munger Calls Robinhood a ‘Gambling Parlor’ in . Interview
(Bloomberg) — Charlie Munger is not shy about his thoughts on Robinhood.In an interview with . that aired Tuesday, Munger, 97, continued a spat between Berkshire Hathaway Inc. executives and the trading platform, saying the company is “beneath contempt,” according to a transcript of the interview, which also featured Berkshire Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett.Robinhood is a “gambling parlor masquerading as a respectable business,” Munger added.Buffett was quick to pile on, saying the c
KGO – San Francisco
OPD chief warns of slower response times amid budget cuts
“We already have a tough time responding to all of the calls that we get, this will make it tougher.” Oakland’s police chief warned of slower response times after the city council voted to divert nearly $18 million in funding from his department.
ABC News
NYC Board of Elections takes down mayor ranked choice voting results after revealing ‘discrepancy’
The New York Board of Elections abruptly removed the unofficial vote counts for New York City’s Democratic primary for mayor from its website Tuesday night after the agency said it was investigating a “discrepancy” in the report. The preliminary results, released hours earlier by the city, showed Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams maintained a lead in the preliminary vote count for New York City’s Democratic primary for mayor, though suggested a closer-than-expected race that could swing in a different direction when all votes are counted. Adams called the preliminary results into question.
Bloomberg
Pending Home Sales in U.S. Increase by Most in Nearly a Year
(Bloomberg) — U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly rose in May by the most in nearly a year as low borrowing costs paired with increased listings bolstered demand.The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales increased 8% from April to a four-month high of 114.7, according to data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1% decline.The pickup in contract signings signals demand for homes remains strong despite record-high price