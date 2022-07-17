vp-osinbajo-successfully-undergoes-leg-surgery-in-lagos-hospital

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo successfully underwent a surgical procedure on his femur at a medical facility in Ikeja, Lagos state.

The Vice President had in an earlier tweet, revealed that he had been admitted for a surgical procedure due to a recurrent pain in the leg.

The hospital management said in a statement released late Saturday and signed by its Medical Director, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, that the procedure was successful and the VP is expected to be discharged in the next few days.

According to the statement, the surgery was performed by a team comprising of six specialist doctors.

The statement read,