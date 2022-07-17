vp-osinbajo-successfully-undergoes-leg-surgery-in-lagos-hospital

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo successfully underwent a surgical procedure on his femur at a medical facility in Ikeja, Lagos state.
The Vice President had in an earlier tweet, revealed that he had been admitted for a surgical procedure due to a recurrent pain in the leg.
The hospital management said in a statement released late Saturday and signed by its Medical Director, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, that the procedure was successful and the VP is expected to be discharged in the next few days.
According to the statement, the surgery was performed by a team comprising of six specialist doctors.
The statement read,
“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.
He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director). The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.”