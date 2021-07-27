voter’s-registration:-protest-hampers-commencement-of-exercise-in-parts-of-rivers-state

The continuous voter registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which commenced on Monday, was hampered by the protest embarked upon by some youths in Rivers State.

bioreports gathered that while the registration went on smoothly in other local government areas, the movement of materials and personnel to nine local government areas of the state was made impossible due to the blockade of the road leading to the affected areas by protesting youths.

The affected local government areas include Andoni, Bonny, Eleme, Gokana, Khana, Ogu/Bolo, Okrika, Opobo/Nkoro



and Tai.

In a statement by Mark Usulor, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity INEC Rivers State, the commission “wishes to assure potential registrants in such local government areas that the exercise will commence in their locations later in the day and as soon as the situation permits”.

The exercise, however, commenced fully in other local government areas but not without network hitches which were also resolved.

Some participants in the exercise also commended the electoral body for the smooth running of the CVR.