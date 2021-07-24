voters-apathy-mars-lagos-lg-election

The just-concluded Local government elections in Lagos were marred with low voters turnout. Justice Ayotunde Philips, Chairman of the Lagos Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), lamented the situation.

Responding to questions from newsmen, the LASIEC boss said: ” The turnout was low and there’s obvious voter apathy.

“However, maybe when INEC updates the new register, we would have a lot of people that would vote.

“Very few polling units opened at 8 am, most of them opened between 8-30 and 9-30 which I have noted and a lot of administrative hiccups here and there.”

When queried on the performance of LASIEC in the area of voters sensitization, she responded, ”No, there’s a need for us to do more.”

Asked how results would be announced, she maintained that results of the elections would be announced at the ward level for the councillorship election while the chairmanship results would be announced at each local government.

“LASIEC does not announce results. So it is too early to compare this election to that of 2017, I will be unfair if I do that now”.

“You will recall that the 2017 LG Polls was also ravaged with voter apathy where only 17 percent of the total registered voters voted.”