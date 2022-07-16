vote-buying:-voters-kick-as-apc-refuses-to-pay-promise-money-in-ileogbo

Some voters in PU3, Ward 1, Methodist area of Ileogbo in Ayedire local government have lamented over the refusal of the All Progressives Congress to give them the promised money after casting their votes for the party.

Some of the voters who spoke with Bioreports during the medium visit to the polling unit on Saturday opined that the party promised to give each voters the sum of N5000.

According to an elderly man who spoke with the medium under the condition of anonymity claimed that the APC agents told them to write down their names for the collection but failed to do after voting.

He said he have the intention of voting the Accord Party but was confused to for APC based on the money.