Vote-buying can’t stop now – Oluwo of Iwo

Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, has stated that vote buying cannot be stopped in Nigerian democracy because of the way politicians run the system.

The monarch stated this on Saturday, July 16, shortly after casting his vote at Unit 1 Ward 2, in Iwo town Iwo Local Government.

According to him, vote buying will only stop when government start doing what is right, and allow citizens to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“vote buying is a challenge to democracy. The populace does not have hope. They are getting what they can get. It is a bad situation. We do not know when to get out of it. The new breeds of politicians will help us to get out of it but people are hungry. They need food. Vote buying cannot stop now until we see real. “My domain is peaceful. I have told them nobody should stay home. They should show their voting strength. We want to see our strength. Nobody should stay home and watch television.” He said.

In other news, popular Nollywood actor, Imeh Bishop Umoh otherwise known as Okon Lagos, has said he will sell his vote to any politician willing to pay the ‘right price’.

He made this declaration in a video shared on his Instagram page while speaking on the 2023 general elections and the vote-buying antics of some politicians.

According to Okon, such politicians pay citizens to vote for them once in four years and it’s only fair for him to collect enough money to sustain him until the next election season.

The 40-year-old comic actor said he would willingly sell his vote at $1000/day, and went on to calculate the total amount he would collect for four years.

He said there are 365 days in one year and when multiplied by four years, it gives 1,460 days. He then multiplied 1,460 days by his said price/day and it amounts to $1,460,000.

The actor said he would offer the politician an exchange rate of N500 to a dollar and when the total amount is converted to naira, his selling price becomes N730 million.

According to him, that should be enough to fend for himself and his family till the next election season when politicians will start canvassing for votes again.