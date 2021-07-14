Home ENTERTAINMENT Voluptuous lady, Ada La Pinky laments over constant snub from Wizkid since 2008
Voluptuous lady, Ada La Pinky laments over constant snub from Wizkid since 2008

Instagram comedienne, Ada La Pinky has taken to social media to lament bitterly as she reveals she has been trying hard to get singer, Wizkid’s attention since 2008.

According to the curvaceous lady she’s been in the DM of the legendary singer for over 13 years but he’s yet to respond or acknowledge her messages.

Taking to her Instagram page the internet celebrity shared a video which showed the different messages she has sent to the Ojuelegba crooner to get his attention.

In one of the numerous messages she sent to Wizkid, Ada stated that she’s crazy about him, although it appears to be a lyric to a song.

“I dey mad for you, ehn. I dey crazy for you, ehn. They say I dey do like say I be fool. That I am a fool for you. Ehn. Make them dey talk o. Na them get their mouth.” She wrote.

Narrating how she has been in the singer’s DM for years and still yet to get a reply, the comedienne wrote, “only me Dey inside this dm since 2008 sef😩😩😩 help me ooooo…. I no need sense to love ooo..😂😂 @wizkidayo”.

Watch video below,

