volkswagen-to-keep-factory-running-in-china’s-xinjiang-region

HONG KONG— Volkswagen AG reiterated a commitment to producing vehicles in China’s western region of Xinjiang, an area where Western politicians, academics and human-rights groups say Beijing is forcibly assimilating ethnic minorities.

The German car maker plans to keep its factory in Xinjiang going and is open to a plant visit by a human-rights specialist recently nominated by the company’s board, Stephan Wöllenstein, Volkswagen China’s departing CEO, said on Friday. He said the decision to keep operating the plant, which is running at reduced levels, was made following a discussion with Volkswagen’s Chinese joint venture partner, state-owned SAIC Group.