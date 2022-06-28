Home Business Volkswagen Nears Deal to Sell Stake in Electrify America to Siemens
Volkswagen is close to selling a minority stake in its U.S. electric-vehicle charge business to an arm of Siemens a deal that would value the network at more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

A sale of a stake in Volkswagen’s Electrify America LLC would generate additional funding as part of a plan to more than double the number of EV charging stations that Electrify America operates across the U.S. and parts of Canada to 1,800 by 2026. Reston, Va.-based Electrify America also offers EV charging stations for use at home.

