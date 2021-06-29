vivo Y51A gets 6/128GB memory combo and a lower price – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The vivo Y51A midranger has been on the market for over six months, and the company has announced it is getting a new memory variant that will lower the price ever so slightly. Fans in India will be able to purchase a new version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for INR16,990 ($230/€190).

The vivo Y51A is currently sold for INR17,990 ($240/€205) at Amazon India and comes with 8GB RAM. Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, 6.58” LCD with Full HD+ resolution and three cameras on the back.

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging through the USB-C port. It ships with Funtouch OS, based on Android 11, and can be bought in two colors – Crystal Symphony (in reality a Gray-Pink gradient) and Titanium Sapphire, a dark blue paint job.

