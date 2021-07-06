Home Technology Vivo V21 SE appears on AI Benchmark with Snapdragon 720G – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Technology

Vivo V21 SE appears on AI Benchmark with Snapdragon 720G – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
vivo-v21-se-appears-on-ai-benchmark-with-snapdragon-720g-–-gsmarenacom-news-–-gsmarena.com

With the vivo V21 5G, V21e and V21e 5G already official the company might be looking to add a fourt member to the V21 family dubbed V21 SE.

The handset popped up on Geekbench about two months ago running the Snapdragon 720G and we now have another confirmation of its progressing development. It comes in the form of a AI Benchmark listing revealing 8GB of RAM and Android 11.

A screenshot from the AI Benchmark listing


A screenshot from the AI Benchmark listing

Interestingly enough, the 4G version of the vivo V21e is running the same exact chip so we wonder what’s going to set the V21e and V21 SE apart. We will probably know sooner than later.

Via

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

TikTok is down: glitches rock app, stars like...

PC Players Can Now Play God of War...

Shigeru Miyamoto Praises Pokemon Go – TheGamer

Fitbit envisions a smart ring with clinical-grade blood...

Lotus Unveils Last Combustion-Only Car Starting Under $85000...

Blair Witch: Oculus Rift Edition – Official VR...

TikTok down: app suffers major glitch which resets...

Scarlet Nexus: 6 essential tips and tricks for...

Atari Switches Focus Again To Make “Premium” PC...

Machi Koro 2 out this fall, introduces a...

Leave a Reply