vivo V21 5G released in the UK – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

After launching back in April, vivo’s V21 5G is now on sale in the UK. The suggested retail price for the 8/128GB trim is set at £399 though select retailers like Clove are offering it for slightly less.

The big deal with the V21 5G is its 44MP front-facing camera which boasts OIS and EIS for shake-free images and videos at up to 4K resolution. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U chipset and also features a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W charging. The back houses a 64MP main cam alongside an 8MP ultrawide module and a 2MP macro cam.

The software front is covered by Funtouch 11.1 on top of Android 11. If you want to know more about the V21 5G, head over to our written review or check out the video breakdown linked below.