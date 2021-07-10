Home Technology vivo S10 listed on TENAA with key specs – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Technology

vivo S10 listed on TENAA with key specs – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
vivo-s10-listed-on-tenaa-with-key-specs-–-gsmarenacom-news-–-gsmarena.com

A vivo device with model code V2121A that’s believed to be the vivo S10 has been certified by China’s TENAA, revealing key specs in the process.

According to the Chinese certifying authority, the vivo S10 will be 7.29mm thick, sport a 6.44″ screen, and pack a battery with a rated capacity of 3,970 mAh.

The smartphone will support 5G networks and run Android 11, likely with OriginOS on top instead of the Funtouch OS that we get on vivo smartphones outside China.

vivo S10 Pro's official image


vivo S10 Pro’s official image

TENAA doesn’t reveal other specs of the S10, but rumors have it that the smartphone will come with a FullHD+ 90Hz OLED display, 44MP dual camera on the front, 64MP triple camera on the rear, and 44W charging.

The S10 was also spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 1100 SoC and 12GB RAM.

The vivo S10 will be officially announced on July 15 alongside the S10 Pro, which the company has already confirmed will feature a 108MP triple camera on the back and two cameras on the front.

Leaked renders revealed the S10 and S10 Pro look identical, but it’s unclear if their primary cameras will be the only thing that will set them apart.

vivo S10 and S10 Pro


vivo S10 and S10 Pro

Source (in Chinese) | Via

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

God of War Ragnarok Trailer Teased by Leaker...

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G: The review results...

Pokémon’s Sinnoh Starters Rebuilt In LEGO Form |...

The OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds will soon be...

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s Story Means Going...

PSO2 New Genesis: How to Get Alpha Reactor...

Crosshair profiles are reportedly coming to VALORANT –...

Deathloop Will Be a PS5 Console Exclusive Until...

TECNO CAMON 17 series teased to debut in...

Wonderful puzzler Grindstone gets new levels with free...

Leave a Reply