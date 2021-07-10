vivo S10 listed on TENAA with key specs – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

A vivo device with model code V2121A that’s believed to be the vivo S10 has been certified by China’s TENAA, revealing key specs in the process.

According to the Chinese certifying authority, the vivo S10 will be 7.29mm thick, sport a 6.44″ screen, and pack a battery with a rated capacity of 3,970 mAh.

The smartphone will support 5G networks and run Android 11, likely with OriginOS on top instead of the Funtouch OS that we get on vivo smartphones outside China.





vivo S10 Pro’s official image

TENAA doesn’t reveal other specs of the S10, but rumors have it that the smartphone will come with a FullHD+ 90Hz OLED display, 44MP dual camera on the front, 64MP triple camera on the rear, and 44W charging.

The S10 was also spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 1100 SoC and 12GB RAM.

The vivo S10 will be officially announced on July 15 alongside the S10 Pro, which the company has already confirmed will feature a 108MP triple camera on the back and two cameras on the front.

Leaked renders revealed the S10 and S10 Pro look identical, but it’s unclear if their primary cameras will be the only thing that will set them apart.





vivo S10 and S10 Pro

Source (in Chinese) | Via