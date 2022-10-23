Visa Appoints Andrew Uaboi as New Head for West Africa

Lagos, Nigeria, 1st September 2022 – Visa has appointed Andrew Uaboi, as the new head of the West Africa region. Andrew will be responsible for the development and implementation of Visa’s growth strategy in the region and will be part of the Sub-Saharan Africa leadership team at Visa.

Andrew’s appointment is in line with Visa’s vision to continue to build a solid regional team by matching unique strengths and talents with critical business opportunities.

Speaking on the new appointment, Senior Vice President at Visa and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Aida Diarra said, “Andrew’sappointment reflects the importance we place on the West Africa markets and in supporting our clients and partners. The depth of experience that he brings will enable him to make immediate contributions to our strategy and growth within the region and Sub-Saharan Africa.

We look forward to Andrew’s leadership in building on our continued efforts to help accelerate digitizing commerce in West Africa”.

Prior to this new role, Andrew held various positions in Visa including Country Manager for Nigeria and more recently as interim lead of the West Africa cluster. In that time, he has driven the continuous growth of the business with key accomplishments. Andrew brings over 18 years of experience across different industries including telecommunications and banking and is ideally placed to accelerate the current momentum of the West Africa business at Visa.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

