Virgin River season 4: Everything we know so far – Tom’s Guide

A baby is on board for Virgin River season 4 — but they might need to call up Maury Povich to ask “Who’s the father?” While Netflix hasn’t officially ordered Virgin River season 4, the romantic drama’s future is looking good, with one cast member recently teasing that filming could start “any day now.”

Virgin River follows midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe, who moves to the small rural town from Los Angeles. When she settles in, she quickly falls for bar owner/former Marine Jack (Martin Henderson). At the same time, Mel works at the practice owned by Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson), though the two sometimes lock horns.

Virgin River season 3 ended with Mel confessing her pregnancy to Jack. But whose baby is it? Mel had just returned from a trip to Los Angeles, where she decided to use a leftover embryo made with her dead husband. Then again, it’s possible that Jack is the father — and he has three babies in his future (including the twins with ex Charmaine).

Here’s everything we know so far about Virgin River season 4.

Netflix hasn’t even officially ordered Virgin River 4, so there definitely isn’t a release date yet.

However, Whats-on-Netflix.com cited production sources that list filming on Virgin River season 4 is due to start July 28 with a wrap date of November 30.

That jives with comments made by cast member Tim Matheson to the Radio Times. “Well, Netflix is quite quiet about all that [production updates]. I just hesitate to say anything that they might get upset,” he said. “My understanding is that it will be like any day now.”

If filming wraps in late November, then Virgin River season 4 could be ready for release by late spring or early summer 2022. It could possibly follow in the previous installment’s footsteps and debut in July 2022.

Virgin River season 4 cast

The cast of Virgin River season 3 is led by Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a nurse practitioner and midwife originally from Los Angeles.

Alongside her is Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, a restaurant/bar owner and former U.S. Marine.

They’re joined by:

Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins, MD, the town doctor

Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Jack’s friend and bartender who is a former Marine

Zibby Allen as Brie, Jack’s sister

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, the mayor of Virgin River and Doc’s separated wife

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Jack’s ex-romantic interest

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, a former Marine who served with Jack

Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, a young man who works at Jack’s Bar

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Connie’s niece from Los Angeles

Nicola Cavendish as Connie, owner of the town’s general store

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Mel’s older sister who lives in Los Angeles

Daniel Gillies as Mark Monroe, Mel’s late husband seen in flashbacks

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen, owner of the town B&B

Lynda Boyd as Lilly, a friend of Connie’s

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, a former Marine who served with Jack

David Cubitt as Calvin, a man who runs an illegal pot farm

Virgin River season 4 plot and season 3 ending explained

Virgin River season 4 will have quite a few threads to pick up, following the cliffhanger-filled season 3 finale. Here’s a rundown of the questions that are likely to drive the major storylines in season 4:

Who is the father of Mel’s baby?

Mel and Jack have tentatively reunited, but she gets a positive result from a pregnancy test. When Jack tries to propose, Mel informs him that she’s pregnant, but that the baby may not be his.

Will Jack lose custody of his unborn kids?

Charmaine drops a bomb on Jack — she and Todd got married. And Todd wants them to have full custody of the twins she is expecting. Looks like Jack will need to find that retainer money to hire the family lawyer he interviewed earlier in the season.

Did Brady shoot Jack?

Brady previously admitted to being at the bar the night that Jack was shot, but vehemently denied shooting his former friend. Brie was ready to believe him, but then Mike found a gun in Brady’s car. Will Brie, an attorney, help him prove his story?

Is Preacher OK?

Preacher gets word from Sally, Paige’s friend, that Paige wants to turn herself into the authorities for accidentally killing her evil ex-husband. Preacher wants to talk her out of it, since her young son, Christopher, would be put into foster care. However, Sally seemingly drugs Preacher, knocks him out and leaves him in the woods. Meanwhile, the ex-husband’s brother, Vince, is lurking in the house waiting for Christopher.

Will Hope survive?

Through the season, Hope was stuck away from home tending to her older relative. When she finally was able to return, she was in a terrible car accident that left her with a brain injury. She was put into a medically-induced coma, but an infection is further putting her life in danger.

Who is Doc’s grandson?

A young man shows up at the inn and informs Jo Ellen that he’s looking for his grandfather — and it’s Doc! But Doc and Hope never had kids. Could he be the product of Doc’s long-ago affair with Charmaine’s mother?

What will happen to Lizzie and Ricky?

Ricky has been accepted into the Marines. When he finally tells girlfriend Lizzie, she says she would’ve supported him. But now, she can’t trust him. Meanwhile, Lizzie’s ex Parker returns and professes his love.