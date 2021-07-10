Virgin River season 4 cast: Who’s leaving after season 3? – Netflix Life

VIRGIN RIVER (L to R) TIM MATHESON as DOC MULLINS and GWYNYTH WALSH as JO ELLEN in episode 304 of VIRGIN RIVER Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

After watching Virgin River season 3, fans are anxiously looking forward to Virgin River season 4 and finding out what’s next for Mel, Jack, Doc, Preacher, and the rest of these great characters.

We also know you’re probably wondering who is leaving and who will be back for Virgin River season 4, especially considering Annette O’Toole, who plays Hope in the Netflix original series, was on-screen in season 3 more than a few minutes.

The good news is that Virgin River season 4 appears to be in the works at Netflix!

We shared who will be in the Virgin River season 4 cast below and who will not be returning for the new season.

Virgin River season 4 cast

Obviously, the cast of Virgin River season 4 has not been announced yet. And, that’s merely a formality at this point because Netflix has not officially renewed Virgin River for season 4.

As we’ve mentioned numerous times over the past few weeks, there will be a Virgin River season 4 if the reports are to believed. According to What’s on Netflix, production has been reported to begin in July 2021, which means we’ll likely know most of the Virgin River season 4 cast soon.

Assuming everything goes according to plan, we have to imagine that all of the main characters in Virgin River season 3 will be back for Virgin River season 4, including:

Alexandra Breckenridge

Martin Henderson

Colin Lawrence

Lauren Hammersley

Tim Matheson

Benjamin Hollingsworth

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey

Sarah Dugdale

Zibby Allen

Daniel Gillies

Nicola Cavendish

Marco Grazzini

Teryl Rothery

Jenny Cooper

David Cubitt

Stacy Farber

Kai Bradbury

Michael Shanks

Patrick Sabongui

I think that’s most of the main cast that will be in season 4. We’re also expecting that Lexa Doig could return as Paige Lassiter in season 4. We hope so anyway!

Kai Bradbury popped up at the end of season 3, and so we’re expecting to see more him in season 4. We know that Colin Lawrence will be back in season 4, even though his story ended on a major cliffhanger.

The one cast member that we’re pretty sure we won’t see in Virgin River season 4 is, sadly, Lynda Boyd, who played Lilly in the series. As you know if you watched the season, Lilly passed away from cancer in season 3. Boyd could return in flashbacks in season 4 or to play Lilly’s twin sister or something like that. Obviously, I don’t know if Lilly has a twin sister, but if she did, Boyd could totally play the character!

And, there’s one cast member fans are wondering if they will return for season 4.

Will Annette O’Toole be in Virgin River season 4?

It sounds like O’Toole will be back as Hope in Virgin River season 4, assuming the character doesn’t succumb to injuries suffered in season 3 that landed her in the hospital. O’Toole was not able to participate in season 3 because of the pandemic, according to Entertainment Weekly.

But, according to the same EW report, showrunner Sue Tenney said that because the cast and crew are vaccinated, O’Toole would likely return for season 4, if Netflix picked up the season. We know the season is getting picked up, so it’s expected that O’Toole would be involved with Virgin River season 4.

We’ll have to wait for the all-clear until we know for sure, but it sounds like Hope will be back in Virgin River season 4.

Stay tuned for more news about the new season of the Netflix original series. We’ll let you know the season 4 release date when we find out.