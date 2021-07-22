virgin-galactic-flight-test-director-mark-stucky,-who-led-first-spaceflight,-departs-from-company-–.

Mark “Forger” Stucky, after piloting the company’s first successful spaceflight on December 13, 2018.

Mark “Forger” Stucky, Virgin Galactic’s flight test director and pilot, is no longer with the space tourism company.

“I am now a former Director of Flight Test and former SpaceShipTwo pilot,” Stucky wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

He added in a comment on LinkedIn that he did not leave the space tourism company “on my own timeline.”

Virgin Galactic confirmed to . that Stucky “is no longer employed,” but did not explain further.

“We thank him for his 12 years of service on the flight test program,” a Virgin Galactic spokesperson said in a statement.

Stucky helped develop Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo system, serving first as the engineering test pilot for Scaled Composites — which built the spacecraft for Virgin Galactic — before spending the last six years as Virgin Galactic’s lead test pilot and director of flight testing.