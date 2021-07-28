Viral Red Dead Redemption Video Highlights Activities Players Can’t Do in Sequel – GameRant

A video lists several things from the first game that players can’t do in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, including one huge one.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a massive game with many features. However, not everything players might want to do made it into the world of Red Dead Redemption 2.

This includes a few activities from the previous game, as demonstrated by a recent viral TikTok. The short video from user dutch.still.has.a.plan that shows off a handful of Red Dead Redemption activities not available in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption’s NightWatch jobs are mentioned first in the video. Like Bounty Hunts, these were recurring missions available at various locations across the world map. Players would follow a dog as it patrolled the town at night, rooting out coyotes, bandits, and drunken brawls. Also, like the bounty hunts, players could kill enemies or bring them in alive for extra money. It’s possible Rockstar cut the NightWatch mission because of their slow pace, which some players criticized at the time.

The second and fourth entries had to do with absent minigames. Namely, Red Dead Redemption 2 lacks Arm Wrestling and playing Horseshoes, which were available in the first game. And while the TikTok video doesn’t mention it, those aren’t the only minigames that didn’t make it into Red Dead Redemption 2. John Marston could also play Liar’s Dice in some of the game’s sleazier saloons, but the activity is absent from Red Dead Redemption 2. RDR2 lets Arthur fish and play dominoes, but still has fewer minigames in total. Three of them – Blackjack, Poker, and Finger Filet – were present in the previous game. It’s unfortunate Rockstar decide not to port more of them over.

But the second omission was the biggest, which is the inability to explore Mexico. The Mexican state of Nuevo Paraíso was one of the three main areas in Red Dead Redemption, serving as the setting for the game’s second act. Many RDR2 and Online players might have liked to see what it was like in those games’ time periods. However, despite being modeled in Red Dead 2, Rockstar never fully implemented Nuevo Paraíso. Players can glitch their way south of the border, but there’s nothing to do once there. It’s possible Rockstar originally intended to include the region in Red Dead Online. Red Dead 2 included a mostly empty version of New Austin for exactly that reason. However, that has yet to come to fruition.

All these features could someday make it into the standalone Red Dead Online. Mexico also stands out as a promising opportunity for Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC. Rockstar has yet to announce any such plans, however.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now for PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One.

