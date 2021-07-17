Home hearsay Viral Lagos amputee hawker acquires N17.5m house in Lagos; also constructing a pure water factory (Photo)
Viral Lagos amputee hawker acquires N17.5m house in Lagos; also constructing a pure water factory (Photo)

Mary Daniel, the pure water hawker who went viral because she’s an amputee, has acquired a N17.5 million Naira house in Lagos.

According to the Nation, the house is in the Igando area of Lagos and she is also constructing a pure water factory within the premises.

It can be recalled that Mary received huge donations from well meaning Nigerian after her story went viral. She reportedly received about N25 million in donations.

The 27-year-old amputee, who used to hawk pure water in Oshodi, Lagos, has now put the money to good use with her latest investment.

The housewarming event was attended by her family members, leaders of Igala community in Lagos, and others. According to reports, she already has two tenants in the apartment.

At the event, the excited house owner expressed her sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their love and support.

