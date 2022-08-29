Violence, harmful rituals against women: Anambra monarchs launch action

Traditional rulers in Anambra State have pledged their commitment to end all forms of violence and harmful practices against women.

This formed part of their communique after a multi-stakeholders’ strategic conference between Traditional Rulers Council of Anambra State and the WomenAid Collective (WACOL) in partnership with the Ford Foundation West Africa, support Ministries of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Justice, Women Affairs and the 50/50 Action Women of Anambra State.

A communique issued after the meeting was endorsed by HRH, Igwe Achebe (Agbogidi), Obi of Onitsha and Chairman of Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers

The meeting condemned “all forms of violence against women and girls, including harmful practices and social norms in Anambra State and commit to the empowerment of Women and Girls.”

The communique noted further:

“That we are committed to eliminating harmful traditional practices, such as widowhood practices, denial of inheritance, forced and girl child marriage, harmful rituals, exploitation and trafficking of women and girls, including degrading treatment and practices;

“That we are committed to respecting the rights of women and girls as recognized in the State, national and international laws;

“That we make a commitment towards actions to codify communal laws and regulations that will protect women and girls which include rejection of harmful traditional widowhood practices, including disinheritance of widows;

“That we are committed to respecting the rights of widows and widowers;

“That we are committed to implementing the Supreme Court judgment that females have a right to inherit property from the family estate whether married or not;

“That we support the inclusion of women in decisions affecting them;

“That we are willing to consider the inclusion of women in the leadership of traditional institutions;

“That we encourage women’s leadership at the community level, and

“That we are committed to mediating and reporting women’s rights cases in line with State, national, regional, and international human rights legal frameworks.

Subsequently, we will have an Anambra State that is free from all forms of violence against women and girls.”