Vince Russo on Roman Reigns’ possible opponent after WWE SummerSlam 2021 (Exclusive) – Sportskeeda

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes The Fiend Bray Wyatt should face Roman Reigns after WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, Reigns is widely expected to go one-on-one with John Cena at SummerSlam on August 21. The Fiend, who lost the Universal Championship to Reigns in 2020, has not competed in a WWE match since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Russo discussed Reigns’ possible future opponents on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo. He told Dr. Chris Featherstone that a match between Reigns and The Fiend would interest him:

“He [The Fiend] always interests me no matter who he’s with,” Russo said. “But, bro, how cool would it be if after Cena, how cool would it be if The Fiend showed up on SmackDown? That’s totally different. Bro, let’s face it, they would book it terribly. You and I both know that, but the visual of him just showing up. If they knew how to do that, I think there’s something there.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Russo’s thoughts on Roman Reigns’ direction after SummerSlam. He also discusses WWE’s drop in ratings over the last 20 years.

Roman Reigns’ previous matches with Bray Wyatt