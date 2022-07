Vince McMahon, the king of U.S. wrestling, retired as chief executive officer and chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., following disclosures by The Wall Street Journal of multiple payouts to women who had alleged sexual misconduct and infidelity.

In a news release, the 76-year-old executive said his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and the company’s current president, Nick Khan, will take over as co-CEOs. Ms. McMahon will serve as chairwoman.