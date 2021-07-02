vin-diesel-spills-tea-on-possibility-of-a-charlize-theron-fast-&-furious-spin-off-film

Charlize Theron’s Fast & Furious character Cipher might be the next big thing for the franchise, as per Vin Diesel

Variety got word from Vin, stating that Charlize’s character Cipher might be being turned into a whole movie; a script is even in the process

With the Fast & Furious franchise having made the Hobbes and Shaw spin-off film, we are sure a Cipher spin-off will be just as exhilarating

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Charlize Theron’s Fast & Furious character Cipher might just be the franchises new niche. When it comes to action-packed power, Charlize is yo’ gurl.

Variety recently reported that Vin Diesel gave word about a possible spin-off movie based on Charlize’s character Cipher, and fans are here for it.

Diesel revealed that a script is apparently already in the works, Screenrant reports.

Vin Diesel reveals he has tasked the writers room of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise to develop a spin-off film focused on Charlize Theron’s Cipher. Image: @charlizeafrica.

.

The Fast & Furious franchise is known for making captivating movies from nothing, the Hobbes and Shaw spin-off film is a prime example. So, the idea to dive into the character Cipher could be rather exciting.

Charlize made her debut in the Fast & Furious franchise in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, and she clearly impressed the team. There is no denying that when Charlize puts her heart into a role, it is nothing shy of remarkable.

Pay Attention: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Charlize Theron launches scholarship for African children

Some months ago, . previously reported the Hollywood actress launched full four-year scholarships for South African students.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Charlize, who is a famous South African actress, revealed that she partnered with Dior to offer scholarships to the new cohort of CTAOP Youth Leaders Scholars who will be going to university in 2021.

Thanful fans flooded her comment section to praise her for giving South African students scholarships.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Source: . Newspaper