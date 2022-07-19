Home WORLD NEWS Villages on India-Tibet border in Himachal Pradesh flooded after cloudburst
Villages on India-Tibet border in Himachal Pradesh flooded after cloudburst

SHIMLA: A cloudburst over the India-Tibet border has flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday.

The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in

Chango

and

Shalkhar

villages around 7 pm on Monday around 7 pm damaging a small bridge, a crematorium and several orchards, state disaster management director

Sudesh Mokhta

said.

With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in

Shalakhar

and adjoining villages, officials added.

Mokhta said the final estimate of loss in both the villages will be done after getting field reports.

