villagers’-brave-act-a-new-beginning-against-terrorism:-j&k-dgp

JAMMU: Lauding the courage of the residents of Tuksan Dhok in Reasi district, where villagers apprehended two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists on Sunday, J&K

DGP

Dilbag Singh said that it is a new beginning against all acts of terrorism and hoped that such actions would continue to help uproot it.

The DGP visited the remote village in Mahore late Monday to meet Tuksan Dhok residents. Speaking to reporters there, the DGP appreciated the bravery of the villagers and said that their act of bravery will send a strong message to terror handlers across the border, anti-social elements and terrorist sympathisers.

“Despite the terrorists being heavily armed, the young and energetic youth of the village displayed exemplary courage in apprehending them,” the DGP said, adding that terrorists have for long been exploiting the innocence of villagers by threatening them, but these brave youth of the village have shown the way for others to follow.

Referring to the alleged political association of

Talib

Hussain, one of the arrested terrorists, DGP Singh said, “He remained associated with a political party for a brief period. Elements like

Talib Hussain

sneak into the system to take advantage and cover themselves by remaining associated with political parties.” The DGP added that Talib was being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind his association with the political party. During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that both the terrorists were also in touch with a Pakistani LeT handler

Salman

.

The DGP appealed to the people of J&K to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements attempting to revive militancy in

Pir Panjal

and Chenab Valley and other areas of Jammu.

