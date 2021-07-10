Vikram first look: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil join hands for this epic action-thriller – The Indian Express









Kamal Haasan shared a poster of Vikram on his social media handles. (Photo: Kamal Haasan/Twitter)

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has unveiled the first look of his upcoming action-thriller Vikram. He shared a poster of the much-awaited film on his Twitter account on Saturday.

The film is being directed by Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Haasan, the film also features two other giants of south Indian cinema: Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

“Only valour should wear the crown “



I dare again to render before you the best of our talents.



Like before, grant us victory!!



Vikram ….விக்ரம்#Arambichitom @RKFI@Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/SqEmjcnInS — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 10, 2021

The monochrome, high contrast photos of three actors are visible in the poster in the form of a collage. We do not know much about the film’s plot, but judging purely by the poster, the film promises to be a blast. Just seeing these three icons make any movie more epic than it has any right to be.

Haasan wrote beside the poster, “Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram ….விக்ரம் #Arambichitom @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial.”

The film reportedly also stars Antony Varghese, Narain, and Arjun Das.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music of Vikram, Girish Gangadharan handles the cinematography and Philomin Raj is in charge of editing duties.

The excitement among the fans is sky-high. One replied to the tweet, “Vikram, is our heart, mind, soul, and our breath. Lokesh ji, take my word, I will alone see, buy my tickets minimum 100 tickets. Share ur Google pay….. Salute to Hon Indian Cinema Chief Dr. Kamalhassan Sir….”

Another wrote, “Will be watching this just to see all three of you on screen.”